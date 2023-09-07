Wellness campaign inspires show

Looking forward to performing locally written musical Pause Breathe Smile at the Regent Theatre next Thursday, are principal cast members from Maori Hill School. Also pictured are co-writer/director Rosalind Manowitz (left) and Dunedin artist Sarah Freiburger (right) who created the car prop. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The whole of Maori Hill School will take to the Regent Theatre stage next Thursday for a one-off performance of joyful local musical Pause Breathe Smile — The Musical.

Co-written and directed by musician and children’s entertainer Rosalind Manowitz and musician and children’s author Susie Frame, Pause Breathe Smile — The Musical is the culmination of a two-year project.

The Maori Hill School community and principal Verity Harlick had been very supportive of the musical, and the 270 cast members aged from 5-10 years had done an "amazing job" of learning their roles and the songs, Frame said.

"Creating and directing the musical has been very exciting, and a learning curve.

"The staff and school community have helped out by creating props, sets, and costumes — it has been great."

Inspired by the national Pause Breathe Smile mindfulness and emotional health programme for children, the musical follows the journey of a family from Dunedin to Cape Reinga, and the growth they experience along the way.

"Each have their own emotions or issues that they need to overcome, and they tackle these in solo songs accompanied by the cast," Manowitz said.

"The show encourages kids to be themselves, and to experience the peace and harmony that comes with that."

A top notch six-piece live band will accompany the musical, conducted by Manowitz.

The one-off performance of Pause Breathe Smile — The Musical, will be held next Thursday, from 7.30pm at the Regent Theatre. Tickets available through the Regent Theatre box office or website.

