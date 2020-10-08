West Harbour funds come in and go out

The West Harbour Community Board both gave and received funds at its meeting last week — after two previous grants were returned to its coffers.

Board member Duncan Eddy reported the success of the Port Chalmers cigarette butt bin project, which had won the support of local business and Keep Dunedin Beautiful.

Eight bins were being donated by Keep Dunedin Beautiful and Keep New Zealand Beautiful, and would be installed by Action Engineering and Port Otago, meaning the project would be completed at no cost to the board, Mr Eddy said.

Therefore, the $770 the board had committed to the project was no longer needed and could be returned to its discretionary fund.

The board congratulated Mr Eddy on the achievement and voted unanimously to return the funds.

Board member Ange McErlane had less positive news for the board, reporting that a lack of nominations for the West Harbour Community Awards meant the event could not be held this year.

She believed the lack of interest was possibly due to uncertainty caused by Covid-19, and that it would be "better to give it a big push for next year".

The $600 in funding earmarked for the awards was returned to the board’s discretionary fund.

At its public forum, the West Harbour Community Board heard funding petitions from Sawyers Bay School, requesting $3166 for decodable readers; and from experimental arts space The Anteroom, requesting $1022.38 towards access alterations.

After discussion, the board unanimously granted the request of The Anteroom, but declined the request of Sawyers Bay School.

The board also heard from local cafe owner and Vision Port Chalmers member Peter Cole, who asked for advice on a partially-completed project to install heritage signage describing the "harbour hulks" — historic ships lying on the harbour floor.

Through judicious questions, board members advised Mr Cole to get costings done for the signs and attend a future meeting to request support.

Otago Regional Council public transport team leader Julian Phillips attended the board meeting to introduce himself, and to speak about ongoing work to replace damaged bus shelters at Borlases Rd and Stevenson Rd.

He also spoke about plans to launch technology that would allow bus users to see in real-time where buses were on their route.

DCC Waste and Environmental Solutions staff member Leigh McKenzie requested the board’s support for a Port Chalmers "Junk to Joy" community event, to be run at Watson Park in late January, 2021.

The aim of the event would be to engage the community, provide waste diversion opportunities, and fundraising for local organisations.

The board agreed, in principal, to work in conjunction with a local group to organise a Junk to Joy Day.

Board member Jacque Ruston presented a thorough report into possible future plans for an area of parkland next to SH88 as it enters Port Chalmers.

The board praised her work, but said community consultation would have to be done before any future plans could be made.