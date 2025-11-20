Writers and readers fest highlights put on podcast

Poet Apirana Taylor’s session from the Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival 2025 is available as a podcast via OAR FM. PHOTO: REWA PENE PHOTOGRAPHY

OAR FM was on hand to capture and share some of the magic from this year’s Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival.

The biennial celebration of writers, readers, books and poetry was held October 17-19.

Programme guests included Tāme Iti, Catherine Chidgey, Dominic Hoey, Apirana Taylor and Peta Mathias, among many local and travelling creatives.

The festival theme was Ahi Kā, keeping the home fires burning.

This theme acknowledges the rich literary and creative vein that runs through Ōtepoti Dunedin, a Unesco City of Literature, as well as the incredible writers and poets who keep the literary community thriving.

Six festival events were recorded in full, for broadcast and podcast.

Highlights include Ahi Kā — The Long Burning Fire, the pōwhiri and panel session chaired by Kiringāua Cassidy and Nadia Wesley-Smith, where writers and guests gathered at Ōtākou Marae to share stories about and around the home fire.

To listen to podcasts and to see what days and times Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival events air on 105.4FM and 1575AM, check out the post at www.oar.org.nz.

Podcasts are also available from dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM