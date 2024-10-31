Young Virtuosi to perform next week

Violin and piano duo Yeyeong Jenny Jin and Jeonghwan Kim will perform in Dunedin next week. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Violin and piano duo The Young Virtuosi are on tour with Chamber Music New Zealand, and will perform in Dunedin next week.

The 2023 Michael Hill International Violin Competition winner Yeyeong Jenny Jin is joined by Jeonghwan Kim, who claimed first prize at the Sydney International Piano Competition last year.

Chamber Music New Zealand said the duo would perform next Tuesday, November 5, from 7.30pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

The pair have chosen repertoire to show their virtuosity. Dramatic violin steals the limelight in Guiseppe Tartini’s Devil’s Trill Sonata and works by violinists Eugene-Auguste Ysaye and Henryk Wieniawski, while the piano shines in Three Burlesques by Bela Bartok.

The programme wraps with Chopin’s Grande polonaise brillante and Saint-Saens Violin Sonata in D minor.