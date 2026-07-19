GO
Subscribe
Subscribe
CLOSE
SECTIONS
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SIGN IN | CREATE ACCOUNT
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Subscribe
Subscribe
Subscribe
News
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
SIGN IN
Dunedin
Queenstown
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Dunedin
Otago
Dunedin
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
South Otago
North Otago
Canterbury
Christchurch
South Canterbury
North Canterbury
Mid Canterbury
Selwyn
Rural Life
Dairy
Red Meat
Horticulture
Rural People
Rural Events
Business
Lifestyle
Food & Wine
ODT Quiz
Home & Garden
The Mix
Entertainment
Travel
Fashion
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Racing
Basketball
Football
Netball
Motorsport
League
Golf
Southland
West Coast
National
World
Opinion
Editorial
100 Years Ago
Advertising Features
SEND US NEWS & PHOTOS
SUBSCRIBE
My Account
E-Edition
Contact us
Advertising
Allied Media
Social media
GO
Subscribe
Adrian Seconi
Adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 19
Harbour hold off Kaikorai surge
For a hot second, it looked like Kaikorai co-captain Lucas Casey might score a third try in the corner and put Harbour under even more pressure.
Rugby
July 19
Southland Boys’ strength evident in commanding win
No-one is stopping Southland Boys’ from winning the Southern Schools Rugby Championship this season.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 19
First outright title ‘pretty special’
Sharing is caring and all.
Rugby
July 18
Harbour claim Dunedin title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
Harbour will not have to share the crown this time. The Watson Park-based team collected their second Dunedin division 1 title with a 41-35 win against Kaikorai at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.
Rugby
July 18
Harbour claim premier title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
Harbour will not have to share the crown this time.
SUBSCRIBER
Motorsport
July 17
Duncan back in saddle after injury
Courtney Duncan will continue her quiet climb back to the top when the Women’s Motocross Championship resumes in Great Britain this weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 17
New year, but same finalists, same game plan
Are you ready for the sequel?
SUBSCRIBER
Cricket
July 17
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
Honesty time.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 17
Otago post pre-season win
Otago coach Mark Brown is pleased with his side’s preseason hit-out against Southland at Riverton Rugby Club yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Rugby
July 16
Dunedin club final rather tricky to pick
Kaikorai by 10.
View more