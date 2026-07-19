SECTIONS
Adrian Seconi
Adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz

Latest

SUBSCRIBER
RugbyJuly 19

Harbour hold off Kaikorai surge

For a hot second, it looked like Kaikorai co-captain Lucas Casey might score a third try in the corner and put Harbour under even more pressure.
Harbour hold off Kaikorai surge
Harbour hold off Kaikorai surge
RugbyJuly 19

Southland Boys’ strength evident in commanding win

No-one is stopping Southland Boys’ from winning the Southern Schools Rugby Championship this season.
Southland Boys’ strength evident in commanding win
Southland Boys’ strength evident in commanding win
SUBSCRIBER
RugbyJuly 19

First outright title ‘pretty special’

Sharing is caring and all.
First outright title ‘pretty special’
First outright title ‘pretty special’
RugbyJuly 18

Harbour claim Dunedin title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai

Harbour will not have to share the crown this time. The Watson Park-based team collected their second Dunedin division 1 title with a 41-35 win against Kaikorai at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.
Harbour claim Dunedin title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
Harbour claim Dunedin title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
RugbyJuly 18

Harbour claim premier title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai

Harbour will not have to share the crown this time.
Harbour claim premier title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
Harbour claim premier title with 41-35 win against Kaikorai
SUBSCRIBER
MotorsportJuly 17

Duncan back in saddle after injury

Courtney Duncan will continue her quiet climb back to the top when the Women’s Motocross Championship resumes in Great Britain this weekend.
Duncan back in saddle after injury
Duncan back in saddle after injury
SUBSCRIBER
RugbyJuly 17

New year, but same finalists, same game plan

Are you ready for the sequel?
New year, but same finalists, same game plan
New year, but same finalists, same game plan
SUBSCRIBER
CricketJuly 17

Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon

Honesty time.
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
Stars come out for OCA’s 150th anniversary luncheon
SUBSCRIBER
RugbyJuly 17

Otago post pre-season win

Otago coach Mark Brown is pleased with his side’s preseason hit-out against Southland at Riverton Rugby Club yesterday.
Otago post pre-season win
Otago post pre-season win
SUBSCRIBER
RugbyJuly 16

Dunedin club final rather tricky to pick

Kaikorai by 10.
Dunedin club final rather tricky to pick
Dunedin club final rather tricky to pick