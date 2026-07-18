Harbour will not have to share the crown this time.

The Watson Park-based team collected their second Dunedin division 1 title with a 41-35 win against Kaikorai at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Harbour celebrate their 41-35 victory against Kaikorai in the Dunedin division 1 final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Last time they got to the top of the mountain in 2018, they got there at the same time as University and had to share the Championship.

Not this time.

Kaikorai controlled the game for the first 20 minutes.

Harbour’s tight five took some time to warm up.

The Hawks needed a spark and winger Wiremu Brailey provided it.

He used his pace and got free down the left wing. His inside ball got knocked down but fell nicely for the form winger. He scooped it back up and scored in the corner.

Harbour co-captain Taylor Dale (left) and Kaikorai co-captain Charlie Breen get an early look at the Championship Shield on Thursday. Photo: Linda Robertson

The Hawks pack came alive, and they pulled ahead to lead 31-9 at the break.

Kaikorai stormed back into the contest with two tries to co-captain Lucas Casey.

He went oh-so-close to nabbing a third in the same spot.

The No 8 was getting a lot of traction down the left wing.

Harbour was hanging on desperately. Their lead had been trimmed to 10 and Kaikorai was doing all the attacking.

The Hawks leaned on their set piece to get them out of trouble and clinch the win.