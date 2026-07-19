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Carys Trotter
carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz
Latest
Central Otago
July 19
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
A day that ‘‘exceeded expectations in every way’’: that’s how the opening of Cromwell’s new $45.8 million memorial events centre — Te Puna Mahara — went, according to Central Otago District Council community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall’s official opening on Saturday.
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Central Otago
July 19
Swimmers’ spirits high despite cold
About 40 of New Zealand’s toughest swimmers braved freezing water at Alexandra Pool last week.
Central Otago
July 16
Heroic mine rescue remembered
Just after 2am on July 14, 1906, a fire broke out deep underground at Alexandra’s Molyneux Coal Mine, resulting in one of the most extraordinary nights in the town’s history.
Central Otago
July 16
Nearly $10k grant for weed fight
Fish & Game says it will target crack willow smothering Central Otago gravel beds and wetland habitat after a regional council funding boost.
Central Otago
July 16
Riders to chase world champs glory
A dozen young Cromwell BMX riders are set to represent the region at the UCI BMX World Championships in Brisbane later this month.
Central Otago
July 16
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
One of Central Otago’s brightest stars and biggest advocates is being remembered as someone who was truly at home in the district.
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Central Otago
July 14
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
One of Central Otago’s brightest stars and biggest advocates is being remembered as someone who was truly at home in the district.
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Central Otago
July 10
Campaign for dark sky status launched at event
The push is on for the dark skies above Central Otago to be recognised internationally before one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.
Central Otago
July 9
Lanterns to light up festival in 10th year
Cromwell is set to shine brighter than ever as Light Up Winter Cromwell marks its 10th anniversary.
Central Otago
July 9
‘Opportunity we need to realise’
Senior citizens are not an issue that society needs to solve, but rather "an opportunity we need to realise", the Minister for Seniors says.
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