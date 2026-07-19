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Carys Trotter
carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz

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Central OtagoJuly 19

Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors

A day that ‘‘exceeded expectations in every way’’: that’s how the opening of Cromwell’s new $45.8 million memorial events centre — Te Puna Mahara — went, according to Central Otago District Council community experience group manager David Scoones, during the hall’s official opening on Saturday.
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
Te Puna Mahara welcomes first visitors
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Central OtagoJuly 19

Swimmers’ spirits high despite cold

About 40 of New Zealand’s toughest swimmers braved freezing water at Alexandra Pool last week.
Swimmers’ spirits high despite cold
Swimmers’ spirits high despite cold
Central OtagoJuly 16

Heroic mine rescue remembered

Just after 2am on July 14, 1906, a fire broke out deep underground at Alexandra’s Molyneux Coal Mine, resulting in one of the most extraordinary nights in the town’s history.
Heroic mine rescue remembered
Heroic mine rescue remembered
Central OtagoJuly 16

Nearly $10k grant for weed fight

Fish & Game says it will target crack willow smothering Central Otago gravel beds and wetland habitat after a regional council funding boost.
Nearly $10k grant for weed fight
Nearly $10k grant for weed fight
Central OtagoJuly 16

Riders to chase world champs glory

A dozen young Cromwell BMX riders are set to represent the region at the UCI BMX World Championships in Brisbane later this month.
Riders to chase world champs glory
Riders to chase world champs glory
Central OtagoJuly 16

Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’

One of Central Otago’s brightest stars and biggest advocates is being remembered as someone who was truly at home in the district.
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
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Central OtagoJuly 14

Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’

One of Central Otago’s brightest stars and biggest advocates is being remembered as someone who was truly at home in the district.
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
Central mourns ‘advocate for our region’
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Central OtagoJuly 10

Campaign for dark sky status launched at event

The push is on for the dark skies above Central Otago to be recognised internationally before one of the most significant astronomical events of the decade.
Campaign for dark sky status launched at event
Campaign for dark sky status launched at event
Central OtagoJuly 9

Lanterns to light up festival in 10th year

Cromwell is set to shine brighter than ever as Light Up Winter Cromwell marks its 10th anniversary.
Lanterns to light up festival in 10th year
Lanterns to light up festival in 10th year
Central OtagoJuly 9

‘Opportunity we need to realise’

Senior citizens are not an issue that society needs to solve, but rather "an opportunity we need to realise", the Minister for Seniors says.
‘Opportunity we need to realise’
‘Opportunity we need to realise’