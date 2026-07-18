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Latest
Wānaka
July 18
New board for Lake Wānaka guardians
The Guardians of Lake Wānaka has welcomed a new board, while praising the contributions of long-standing outgoing board members.
Wānaka
July 18
Sun sets on Matariki
Wānaka residents gathered in their hundreds to bring in the Māori new year last Friday for Kahu Youth’s Matariki celebration.
Wānaka
July 17
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but one lonely reptile lives on in Wānaka and celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
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Queenstown
July 17
Film festival flicks funds back to community
A film festival organiser is ‘‘proud’’ to be sharing proceeds from ticket sales and an auction to give back to the community.
News
July 16
Chinese Consulate issues black ice warning for South Island roads
The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning from the Chinese Consulate about black ice on NZ roads.
Wānaka
July 16
Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning
The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning about black ice on southern roads from the Chinese Consulate.
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Wānaka
July 16
'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan
Plans for 250 homes at the base of Mt Iron threaten to turn it into ‘‘an industrialised hellscape’’, neighbours of the proposed Wānaka fast-track development say.
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Dunedin
July 15
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
He has never been to Spain, does not speak the language and has never seen La Roja, the Spain national football team, play live before.
Wānaka
July 11
WAI Wānaka launches studentship
WAI Wānaka has launched a new studentship programme to support emerging researchers to protect and enhance freshwater health.
Wānaka
July 11
Free access to facilities
Queenstown Lakes District Council has launched the 2026 Get Active Community Grant to improve access to its recreation facilities.
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