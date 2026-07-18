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Ruairi O'Shea
ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz

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WānakaJuly 18

New board for Lake Wānaka guardians

The Guardians of Lake Wānaka has welcomed a new board, while praising the contributions of long-standing outgoing board members.
New board for Lake Wānaka guardians
New board for Lake Wānaka guardians
WānakaJuly 18

Sun sets on Matariki

Wānaka residents gathered in their hundreds to bring in the Māori new year last Friday for Kahu Youth’s Matariki celebration.
Sun sets on Matariki
Sun sets on Matariki
WānakaJuly 17

Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday

Dinosaurs may have become extinct millions of years ago, but one lonely reptile lives on in Wānaka and celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
Dinosaur slides into its 50th birthday
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QueenstownJuly 17

Film festival flicks funds back to community

A film festival organiser is ‘‘proud’’ to be sharing proceeds from ticket sales and an auction to give back to the community.
Film festival flicks funds back to community
Film festival flicks funds back to community
NewsJuly 16

Chinese Consulate issues black ice warning for South Island roads

The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning from the Chinese Consulate about black ice on NZ roads.
Chinese Consulate issues black ice warning for South Island roads
Chinese Consulate issues black ice warning for South Island roads
WānakaJuly 16

Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning

The death of a Hong Kong resident on the Crown Range this week has prompted a warning about black ice on southern roads from the Chinese Consulate.
Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning
Fatal Crown Range crash triggers Chinese Consulate black ice warning
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WānakaJuly 16

'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan

Plans for 250 homes at the base of Mt Iron threaten to turn it into ‘‘an industrialised hellscape’’, neighbours of the proposed Wānaka fast-track development say.
'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan
'Industrialised hellscape': Neighbours slam Wānaka housing plan
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DunedinJuly 15

Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal

He has never been to Spain, does not speak the language and has never seen La Roja, the Spain national football team, play live before.
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
Spain fan savouring sensational semifinal
WānakaJuly 11

WAI Wānaka launches studentship

WAI Wānaka has launched a new studentship programme to support emerging researchers to protect and enhance freshwater health.
WAI Wānaka launches studentship
WAI Wānaka launches studentship
WānakaJuly 11

Free access to facilities

Queenstown Lakes District Council has launched the 2026 Get Active Community Grant to improve access to its recreation facilities.
Free access to facilities
Free access to facilities