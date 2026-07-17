New Zealand Mountain Film Festival speaker Sebastien Montaz-Rosset performs to a full house in Wānaka. PHOTO: SUPPLIED A film festival organiser is ‘‘proud’’ to be sharing proceeds from ticket sales and an auction to give back to the community. Applications are now open for the NZ Mountain Film Festival Charitable Trust’s community grant scheme. The grant scheme is for projects that support adventure skills training and film-making opportunities for under-18s, protect and restore the natural environment through local conservation projects, and help people with disabilities purchase specialist equipment or experience the outdoors. Funding for the grant came from the NZ Mountain Film Festival’s silent auction, which raised $7815, additional funding to come from the festival’s national tour. Festival founder Mark Sedon said giving back to the community had always been at the heart of the festival. ‘‘The films may be what people come to see, but one of the things we’re most proud of is being able to reinvest back into the outdoor community. ‘‘Every ticket purchased, auction bid and national tour screening helps fund projects that inspire people to get outside, protect our environment and make adventure more accessible.’’ Applications for the grant close on August 31. Grants typically range from $500 to $1000. ruairi.oshea@odt.co.nz