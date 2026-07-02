Phil King is the new Dunedin Stadium boss. Photo: Supplied

An Australian executive with an extensive history in event ticketing is the new chief executive of the company running Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Phil King joins Venues Management Limited (DVML) from Ticketek Australia where he was managing director, DVML said in a statement.

Mr King replaces Paul Doorn whose time in the job was marked by challenges for the stadium, as events dried up in the lead up to the opening of Christchurch's new covered stadium.

DVML board chairman Lee Piper said Mr King's recruitment was "a definitive statement that Dunedin remains a heavyweight on the international events circuit".

“Dunedin already has a proven track record of attracting the world’s biggest acts and sporting events.

"Phil’s appointment reinforces our absolute resolve to cement the city’s status as a ‘must-play’ destination for major global tours.” Mr Piper said.

Mr King, who plans to relocate to Dunedin with his family, said he was attracted by the city's "phenomenal legacy as a world-class, ‘must-play’ destination for major acts touring New Zealand."

“What makes this role truly attractive is the city's unique ecosystem—you have an intensely passionate sporting community, iconic venues, and a vibrant night-time economy that thrives every time a major event comes to town.

"Major events here don't just fill a stadium; they ignite the entire city. I look forward to working with the talented DVML team and our partners to build on these world-class foundations and drive economic growth for the region.”

Mr. King will officially start his role in mid-September.

In March, Dunedin city councillors voted to increase annual funding for the stadium by $1.25m in 2026/27, to be followed by another $1.25m increase the following year.

It was a move described at the time by Cr Mickey Treadwell as a bitter pill to swallow.

Paul Doorn. Photo: Linda Robertson

Councillors had earlier been warned keeping equity funding at the status quo risked sending Dunedin Stadium Property Ltd debt from $85m to $194m in 2060.

- Allied Media