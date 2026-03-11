Cooke Howlison Toyota chief executive Matthew Downing (left) and managing director John Marsh are delighted with the dealership’s success in the recent Toyota business excellence awards. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON They have done it again. Cooke Howlison Toyota has won the Toyota supreme award at the 2025 Toyota and Lexus Business Excellence Awards for the fifth time since 2006. The award recognised all-round leadership and excellence in every aspect of Toyota operations. Managing director John Marsh, who has been busy fielding congratulatory calls, was delighted with the dealership’s success amid strong competition, saying it was one of the most cherished awards within the industry. He credited chief executive Matthew Downing — who was nominated for the leadership award — for his leadership and also the wider team. The pair attended the awards function held on Waiheke Island. Cooke Howlison was founded in 1895 originally as a bicycle manufacturer and sold its first car in 1907. The business was bought by Graeme and Eric Marsh in 1963 and Wrightcars Toyota was acquired in 1989. It now held eight different franchises and 147 staff. Last year, it employed 16 new staff. Mr Marsh said success bred success and people felt comfortable coming to Cooke Howlison, knowing it was a successful company. While it did not trade on the past, it respected its history. Mr Downing, who has been in the role since 2022, said the industry had gone through a lot of uncertainty and disruption in recent years, including the impact of the cost of living. But business confidence in Otago was now strong and there was strong demand across the Cooke Howlison business. It had been focusing efforts on retaining Toyota customers and had increased its service offering. During his 38 years there, Mr Marsh had seen many changes, including — in recent years — electrification, the rise in Chinese brands and industry changes. Mr Marsh emailed staff about 18 months ago to say he was planning to step into semi-retirement. His intention was to spend more time with family, play more golf and enjoy more holidays. But while he was often asked how that golf was going, it had not improved at all and he still came to work most days. "I do that because I enjoy it. I don’t have to come to work but I choose to come to work," he said. The business prided itself on giving back to the community that supported it, he said. sally.rae@odt.co.nz