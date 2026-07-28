The donation of a new solar system will have a “massive” impact on power bills, Otago Community Hospice says. The organisation has been named the winner of a free 20kW solar system, awarded by Think Solar Dunedin after thousands of Dunedin locals cast their vote for the community organisation they most wanted to see supported. Hospice fundraising and event manager Tina Reece said they were “over the moon” to have won the promotion. “It was a lot of people that supported us in the community and voted for us. So we’re really grateful that they wanted to give their vote to us. “And the difference it’s going to make to us is massive. We have a very big power bill here. We’ve got all the inpatient units, so a lot of the equipment and keeping rooms warm and everything for very unwell people costs us a lot of money every year. “We spend probably over $65,000 a year on power. So having even a small dent in that will be perfect for us.” With only six hospice beds available across Otago, demand for end-of-life care consistently exceeds capacity, Ms Reece said. They expected the system to be installed later this year. The ‘Good Energy Project’ began with a call for nominations, with Dunedin locals putting forward the community organisations they felt deserved recognition. Then the decision was handed over to the public for an open vote; with thousands of votes cast for 29 nominees before Otago Community Hospice was declared the winner. “At Think Solar Dunedin, we believe good energy is about more than just solar. It’s about supporting the local organisations that make our community a better place every day,” Think Solar Dunedin founder James Kettle said.