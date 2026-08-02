A 180-seat Italian-inspired restaurant employing 25 staff will open its doors this week as a months-long renovation of a historic building nears completion. Alondo Pizzetta & Pasta is expected to open on Wednesday for bookings only from 5pm. Located on the ground floor of the former A&T Burt Ltd building at the corner of Stuart and Cumberland Sts, the renovations have been underway since at least April. Co-owner Mat Nicolson said renovating the building was a big project but he believed they had “nailed it”. “We’re looking to be a premium Italian restaurant and I think that’s exactly what we’ve achieved here.” There would be about 25 staff members upon opening, but could potentially grow to 30. The restaurant could cater to 180 people and was looking to open seven days a week. Being able to bring a new business to Dunedin and create jobs was great, Mr Nicolson said. The restaurant would hopefully attract more people to the CBD. COPYRIGHT - ALLIED MEDIAPutting the final touches on Alondo Pizzetta & Pasta in Stuart St are (from left) co-owner Mat Nicolson and head chef Sampath Mulathe Gedara. Photo: Gerard O'Brien Photo: Gerard O'Brien All those involved had worked tirelessly “and now the vision has come to life”. “I think this is pretty big for Dunedin. “The last big place would have been Emerson’s.” Head chef Sampath Mulathe Gedara said he was expecting there would be a lot of interest in the restaurant. Hailing from Sri Lanka, Mr Mulathe Gedara said he had 20 years of hospitality experience and had worked in several hotels including in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and China. He most recently worked in a hotel in Wellington for three years, before coming to Dunedin. Everything on the menu would be handmade, he said. tim.scott@odt.co.nz