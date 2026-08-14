A Dunedin robotics and automation company is expecting record results for the latest financial year, including a near 8% rise in revenue. Scott Technology announced to the New Zealand stock exchange this week its expectations for revenue of $290 million to $296m and record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of $34m to $36m for the 2026 financial year. The company reported group revenue of $275m and operating ebitda of $31.5m in the 2025 financial year. Scott Technology co-chief financial officer Scott Hawkins said the results showed the company’s five-year growth strategy, “Destination 2030”, was working. “It’s good to see some of that strategic action that the team have made starting to bear fruit and resulting in some growth this year, which will ultimately lead to more growth out to 2030 and beyond.” Destination 2030 was introduced last year and aimed to target $530m in revenue by 2030. Getting there would not necessarily be a linear progression, Mr Hawkins said. The company expected growth to accelerate as 2030 approached. [Missing Credit]Scott Technology, in Kaikorai Valley Rd. Photo: Peter McIntosh “I think it’s fair to say we would like to see it take another step next year. “We don’t want to get to a point where the need for growth over the last year or two of the strategy is too difficult, if you like, to get to that $530m. “We want to see good, step changes year-on-year to build that nice sort of curve up towards the $530m.” This year’s expected results were built off a solid base the company could continue to grow off. It was the result of work across multiple domains, winning repeat work with larger customers and also a focus on bringing in more income year-on-year through regular and repeatable service work. “I don’t think it’s a fluke by any means.” The full results are expected to be released to the stock exchange on October 22. tim.scott@odt.co.nz