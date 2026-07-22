Staff at news website Stuff called to HR meeting

Stuff Group owner and chief executive Sinead Boucher. Photo: Supplied by Stuff.co.nz/via RNZ

Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Members of Stuff Digital's live news and commissioning teams have been called into meetings today regarding proposed changes.

It's understood the staff involved were emailed on Tuesday advising them of a meeting on Wednesday with HR, Stuff Digital's editor in chief Keith Lynch and an E tū union rep.

Those invited included members of Stuff Digital's live news and commissioning teams from across the country.

RNZ has approached Stuff Digital and E tū for comment.

In 2024, the media company was divided in two - Stuff Digital and Masthead Publishing which runs newspaper brands and their own websites.

Last year, Trade Me announced it was taking a 50% take in Stuff Digital.

Stuff Group owner and Chief Executive Sinead Boucher bought Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1 in 2020.

In an email that was sent to staff, seen by RNZ, staff were told that at the meeting they would be provided with "information and details on what is being proposed and why".

"After the meeting you will receive documentation outlining the proposed changes for your consideration. We will then commence a period of consultation with you, where you will be able to ask questions, provide feedback, and seek advice, before any decisions are made.

"You're welcome to ask questions at the meeting, or simply listen and take the information away to consider in your own time."

The email said no decisions had been made.

"The purpose of this meeting is only to present a proposal for your consideration and feedback, and we will not make any decisions until we have consulted with affected staff and carefully considered all feedback."