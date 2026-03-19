Members of the Height of Harmony chorus celebrate their bronze medal win at the National Barbershop Convention. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A long-running South Canterbury barbershop chorus has sung to the tune of a bronze medal at the National Barbershop Convention.

The Height of Harmony chorus picked up third place in the Senior Chorus section of the convention, held in Christchurch at the end of last year.

Their songs, What’ll I do? and Who will buy? were well received by the large audience in attendance at the Christchurch Town Hall.

The songs were separately conducted by husband-and-wife team, Dean and Karoline Roberts who have been musical directors with the chorus for the last two years.

The chorus, consisting of 13 men and seven women, practised hard for the competition, which is held every year and were up against 15 choruses of varying sizes from around the country.

In a statement chorus president Russell Hendry said he was very pleased with their performance.

‘‘It was an amazing experience to stand on the stage at the Christchurch Town Hall in front of hundreds of people and sing to the best of our ability.

‘‘We acquitted ourselves well and the medal was [the] icing on the cake.’’

Musical director Dean Roberts said the medal had been a huge incentive for the chorus members who shared a love of singing in public and at weekly practices.

The chorus has been active for 35 years in Timaru, and has taken part in many conventions and competitions.

It has within its ranks two quartets which also sing separately as required.

Every Thursday night, they all gather in Timaru to sing their hearts out.

None are professional singers but they all sing for the fun of it and aspire to present a high standard.

Prospective members or anyone wishing to listen in on a practice are welcome to contact Mr Hendry on 027 208 2044 to learn more.