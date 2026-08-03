Provincial rugby has returned and so too has the unfortunate conversation surrounding Richie Mo'unga.

The mercurial first-five was back in red and black at the weekend after three years playing in Japan, pulling off the decisive play to clinch a dramatic victory over their greatest rivals.

With the scores between Auckland and Canterbury locked at 31-all, Mo'unga swooped to the base of a ruck, spied a gap, and danced his way through to mark his homecoming with a match-winning try and re-ignite the debate about his eligibility.

NZ Rugby has stood firm on the Mo'unga situation, leaving him out of the biggest All Blacks tour in decades. Under the national body's strict criteria, players returning from overseas contracts must complete a domestic campaign before being eligible for All Blacks' selection.

Though back in Aotearoa, Mo'unga was still not eligible for the South African tour until he ran out for Canterbury at the weekend.

With Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett and Josh Jacomb covering first five, Mo'unga will not get the call unless required through injury.

Despite the desire of fans, Mo'unga will likely play out the season in Christchurch.

All Blacks tour captain Codie Taylor said it was "awesome" to see Mo'unga back in New Zealand.

"Who else but R Mo [Mo'unga] to get the job done. It's been a long time and I know he's been real excited to get back in the red and black hoops. R Mo seems to be one of those people that good things happen around him or he creates them. He's done it for a long time and we witnessed that again last night."

Richie Mo'unga. Photo: Getty Images

Mo'unga and Canterbury now set their sights on ending Otago's Ranfurly Shield reign on Sunday.

The holders were in imperious form themselves as they slaughtered Southland on Stag Day 41-14 to go top of the table after the opening round.

Another disappointed not to be in South Africa, Otago flanker Lucas Casey sent Rennie a response in the form of a try scoring brace, including an 80 metre stunner in Invercargill, out-pacing a trio of outside backs in the process.

Casey was not the only All Blacks omission to make a statement in the deep south, with Razorbacks skipper Christian Lio-Willie also bagging a double in the dominant victory.

In the capital, Wellington had no answers to 20 magic minutes from the Magpies as they cruised to a 52-33 win.

Kicking off the spree with Folau Fakatava in the second minute of the game, the Magpies ran riot in the opening quarter with four superb tries, lock Hunter Morrison announcing himself on the domestic scene with a monumental performance.

First-five Harry Godfrey was all class in his return from a long injury lay-off, Du'Plessis Kirifi also getting on the scoresheet in a high octane, 13-try, 85-point thriller.

Stacked with Super Rugby talent, Tasman were expected to make easy work of North Harbour in Nelson, but were made to work for their 31-29 victory, a Kyren Taumoefolau hat-trick helping to see off the upset.

Harbour showed plenty of enterprise particularly at set piece with some innovative lineout moves, with veteran Bryn Hall expertly driving the visitors from halfback.

For the Mako, hooker Eli Oudenryn once again demonstrated his immense potential, while winger Leo Marfell capped his debut with a scorcher, taking the ball 60 metres out, and selling a deft dummy to beat the final man.

In the round's opener, Waikato shut Bay of Plenty out with five first-half tries as they held a 35-0 lead at the break, the Steamers finishing strongly to end it 38-26.

Taha Kemara was perfect off the tee and also got across the line for a personal haul of 15 points.

In the far north, the Taniwha kicked off 2026 with a strong 40-14 win over Manawatu, All Black sevens player Brady Rush bagging a brace for Northland with Rivez Reihana and Sam Nock pulling the strings in style.

Elsewhere in round one, Taranaki survived a brave Counties Manukau, eeking out a sloppy 20-5 win at Steeler Stadium.

Highlander Adam Lennox has brought his strong Super Rugby form to the amber and blacks, scoring a slick solo try in the scrappy win.

Try of the week- Hard to separate the four stunners the Magpies scored inside 20 minutes at the cake-tin, but Hunter Morrison's barnstorming finish takes top spot. Sparked by a strong break in midfield by Bailyn Sullivan, he linked with his winger Neria Fomai who in turn found the rampaging Morrison 25 metres out, the lock breaking through one Lion and carrying another over the chalk.

Commentary call of the week- "They gave him an inch, and he took a whole post code" - James Parsons.

Rennie's radar- Mo'unga is surely on speed dial should an All Black break down in South Africa.

NPC round two fixtures:

Thursday 6 August

7:10pm North Harbour v Counties Manukau

North Harbour Stadium

Friday 7 August

7:10pm Taranaki v Waikato

Stadium Taranaki

Saturday 8 August

2:05pm Auckland v Wellington

Western Springs Stadium

5:05pm Bay of Plenty v Northland

Rotorua International Stadium

7:10pm Hawke's Bay v Tasman

McLean Park

Sunday 9 August

2:05pm Otago v Canterbury

Forsyth Barr Stadium

5:05pm Manawatū v Southland

Central Energy Trust Arena

Points table

1. Otago 5

2. Northland 5

3. Hawke's Bay 5

4. Waikato 5

5. Canterbury 5

6. Tasman 5

7. Taranaki 4

8. North Harbour 2

9. Auckland 2

10. Bay of Plenty 1

11. Wellington 1

12. Counties Manukau 0

13. Manawatū 0

14. Southland 0