Police want to speak to two people after an electric trike was stolen off a man with cerebral palsy outside a Christchurch shopping mall.

The theft occurred outside the Woolworths at Northlands Shopping Centre on Main North Rd just before 3pm last Thursday 23 July.

If you recognise the people in these photos call 105 and use reference file number 260723/9966. Photo: Police

The owner of the trike, Julian, has cerebral palsy and relies on it to get around.

Since it was stolen, he has lost his independence.

Photo: Police

“Police would love to get Julian's trike back to him, and we believe these two people could assist in our enquiries, and we would like to speak with them,” a police spokesperson said.

Photo: Police

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify them from their moped’s registration plate.

“If this is you, or you have any information that could help identify them or locate the trike, please contact 105 – either online or over the phone. Please reference file number 260723/9966.”