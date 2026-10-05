Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a single-storey property in central Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at a structure on the corner of Fitzgerald Ave and Hereford St just after 3.20pm.

Police cordoned off the area while fire crews tackled the blaze.

Smoke from the fire can be seen across Christchurch. Photo: Facebook

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Christchurch Central and Christchurch City stations were sent to the scene near A1 Auto 4 Services on Fitzgerald Ave.

“We received multiple calls to what turned out to be a single-storey property well alight on arrival,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

Smoke from the fire can also be seen across Christchurch.

“It’s putting up a lot of smoke, but we’re doing our best to get it out, and it’s under control.”

The spokesperson urged people to stay away from the area and not to panic.

-Allied Media