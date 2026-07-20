A towering 120 year-old redwood tree which has welcomed generations of pupils to Heaton Normal Intermediate School in Christchurch has been cut down, ending more than a century as one of Merivale’s most recognisable landmarks.

The 28m-high redwood is on the property next to the school’s driveway entrance, owned by the Lynch family.

David Lynch said the decision to cut down the tree had been made “with genuine sadness” after advice from arborists and lawyers.

“It’s sad to see it having to go. It’s literally had tens of thousands of children go under it as they’ve gone into school,” he said.

The redwood was removed by Treetech over two days.

The redwood tree stump on Heaton St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lynch said the tree had been in “significant and irreversible decline” for more than a decade.

“Although the tree is not at immediate risk of falling, legal and arboricultural advice has strongly recommended proactive removal given the scale of decline, the tree’s compromised root system, and its proximity to the school’s main pedestrian entrance,” he said.

The redwood was planted about 120 years ago as part of Sir Heaton Rhodes’ 50-acre Elmwood estate.

The 28m tree on Heaton St being removed. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lynch said the primary cause of the tree’s decline was major root damage sustained during cable trenching works in 2013 to install an 11kV power cable along the Heaton Street frontage.

"The trench cut through approximately 25% of the tree’s root ball,” he said.

“Dieback became evident from 2015 and accelerated over the past decade.

“As the property owners, we have been left to meet the cost of removal, just under $16,000, despite the decline being caused by external infrastructure works,” said Lynch.

The family hopes the tree’s legacy will continue.

Heaton St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Lynch said timber from the tree will be milled and repurposed into long-lasting uses, preserving both the tree’s history and the substantial amount of carbon it has stored over its 120-year life.

Two cuttings from the tree will be propagated.

“Should that be successful, council has indicated that they will identify an appropriate location for planting an offspring tree, with the Botanic Gardens likely to be considered,” said Lynch.