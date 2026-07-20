Christchurch has one of the highest rates of dog ownership in the country, with an estimated 45,000 registered canines. Reporter Geoff Sloan looks at the growing trend of owners taking their four-legged companions on retail runs

For Julie Leeper, a trip to the café is rarely a solo outing.

Accompanied by her 13-year-old Labrador, Humphrey, and German Spitz, Storm, Leeper is a regular at Sumner’s dog-friendly Niche Coffee and Eatery, where she enjoys a coffee with her two canine companions.

She said Humphrey, in particular, loves coming along and is always happy to receive the occasional treat.

Leeper regularly takes both dogs with her when she visits cafés and shops, and said they are usually met with a warm welcome from staff and other customers.

Stopping for a coffee and browsing local stores has become part of Leeper’s routine — one that’s increasingly common as more businesses open their doors to well-behaved dogs.

James Meaclem and his 4 year-old Schnoodle, Charlie take time out at Columbus Coffee at Mitre 10 MEGA Prestons. The Prestons resident said Charlie loves going out with him. "Customers and staff are very friendly, Charlie often becomes the centre of attention," he said. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Changes to the Food Act in 2014 allowed food businesses to decide whether to permit dogs in outdoor dining areas, provided food safety risks are appropriately managed.

Dogs must be kept at least three metres from kitchen areas.

However, it was not until September last year that the council updated its Dog Control Policy and Bylaw, giving businesses greater autonomy to set their own pet-friendly rules.

The revised policy also permits dogs in the central city, provided they are kept on a short leash.

Dogs must also be leashed on all roads, footpaths, and car parks.

A strong outdoor café culture and high rates of dog ownership have since seen many cafés adopt dog-friendly policies.

David Johnston from Linwood with a his Schnoodle 'Luna' at Prestons Mitre 10 MEGA. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Waltham resident Matt Le said his two month old border collie Piper gets a lot of attention whenever they go out shopping.

“Everyone wants to pat her. She gets incredibly excited when she sees other dogs, much more than people,” he said.

They are frequent shoppers at Mitre 10 and Bunnings.

“I try to take her to as many places that we go to as possible, because she deserves a good meaningful life too” said Le.

Matt Le from Waltham with 2 month-old Border Collie, Piper at an outdoor cafe on New Regent St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Dogs have also become commonplace in hardware stores such as Mitre 10 and Bunnings.

But Mitre 10 MEGA Prestons owner Miles Anderson said it’s not just dogs that accompany their owners shopping.

“Rabbits, cats, birds, a parrot on someone’s shoulder — and some really big dogs. But no horses yet thankfully.”

He said customers were generally receptive.

“Like most things you’ve got lovers and then you’ve got haters. However the vast majority I’d say, are pretty dog friendly.”

Pam Seque from Sumner with her 4-year-old Bichon Frisé, Stevi, at the Village Gate Mall in Merivale. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Sumner resident Pam Seque said she had noticed cafés and restaurants becoming increasingly dog-friendly, making it easier to take her Bichon Frisé, Stevi, along.

“It’s a lot better than it used to be. Most people are more accepting of dogs,” she said.

The increasing presence of dogs in some businesses has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some shoppers expressing support for the move.

“Pets are the new kids and grandkids” said one user.

“They should allow more dogs and ban kids — less damage, prettier and won’t throw a tantrum if they don’t get what they want.”

However, other shoppers expressed concerns regarding safety, hygiene, and the suitability of a retail environment for animals.

“It pisses me off every weekend. It’s a shop. Leave your dog at home. What’s wrong with people?”

“Not everyone likes pets, and some people are allergic… and I personally don’t give a f*** about your fur baby, and I especially do not it want it around my food.”

Food businesses are required to maintain high hygiene standards, and are required to keep dogs at least 3m away from food preparation areas.

Mark Pickering from Merivale out for a walk with his 4-year-old Black Labrador, Archie. Photo: Geoff Sloan

However, pets are prohibited from entering indoor food-selling areas, such as supermarkets, shopping malls and outdoor food/farmers markets.

The only exception being for registered service or support animals, which must be on a lead or controlled.

The Hub Hornby centre manager Jason Marsden said taking your dog shopping appeals to young people who might be delaying having children.

He said while they generally don’t allow animals into The Hub Hornby, they are continuing to occasionally trial Thursday ‘bring your pet shopping’ evenings.

Lyn Brock and her Terrier cross, Scruffy at a table outside Sumner's Red Snapper fish and chip shop. Brock has lived in Sumner for 58 years, and takes him with her wherever she goes. "He's well known around here, people always make a fuss of him. He gets very spoiled." She said there are more dogs around now than there ever used to be. "Where people used to have one dog, now they might have two or three," she said. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Marsden said their original fears of hosting pet shopping evenings of noise, messes everywhere and fights didn’t eventuate.

“Because the mall is neutral territory, the dogs only want to interact with each other. And because they are under control on leashes, that forces the owners to interact with each other as well,” he said.

He said it was interesting watching the reactions.

“People’s generation defines their reaction. Baby boomers were like hey, I love my dog but I would never take them shopping with me, while younger people were like — Hey this is fantastic, best thing ever.”

WHERE DOGS ARE ALLOWED:

• Mitre 10 MEGA does not have a single national policy for dogs because stores are individually owned and operated.

Each store owner decides their own pet policy but generally well-behaved dogs on a short leash and under control are allowed in-store.

• Bunnings — Dogs are permitted in stores provided they are friendly, kept under control, and either on a lead, securely in a trolley, or muzzled.

Owners must clean up any accidents.

• The Hub Hornby — Generally dogs aren’t allowed, except on Thursday evening. 6-9pm

• The Colombo, shopping centre in Sydenham — Each store has its own dog policy, but the central mall area is dog-friendly for dogs on a leash ‘or in a handbag.’

• The Tannery, Woolston — Each store has its own dog policy. Well-behaved dogs on leads are allowed throughout the main atrium.

WHERE DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED:

• Supermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Large chain retail stores (Clothing, Electronics, etc)

• Large shopping malls

• Outdoor food/farmers markets.