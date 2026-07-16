Young South Canterbury rugby players show their support for Matatū after members of the squad made an appearance at an under-13 tournament last week. PHOTOS: CONNOR HALEY

South Canterbury rugby fans were served up a sporting treat with Matatū and Hurricanes Poua dishing up a dramatic encounter in Timaru at the weekend.

The two sides met at Fraser Park on Saturday for the penultimate round of the Super Rugby Aupiki season.

In a drama-filled clash, which included referee Erin Doherty having to leave the field bleeding after an accidental elbow to her eye, the crowd was left thoroughly entertained and the match was not decided until the final play.

After 23 minutes, Matatū had raced away to a 19-0 lead but a fightback from Hurricanes Poua saw the sides go in to the break with the score at 19-12.

Hurricanes Poua then drew level in the 49th minute but Matatū restored their lead to 26-19 almost immediately after an error at the restart led to a converted try.

Stopping in for the under-13 girls’ tournament are Matatū players (from left) Sophie Kerr, Eilis Doyle, Abigail Paton, Charlotte Va’afusuaga, Lucy Jenkins, Laura Bayfield and Sarah Jones.

By the 68th minute, the scores were once again level before another Matatū try took the score to 31-26.

As the 80th minute ticked over, Hurricanes Poua kept the game alive after forcing a penalty on a defensive scrum for Matatū.

Relentless pressure from Hurricanes Poua into extra time saw Matatū finally crack with prop Angel Mulu muscling herself over the try line to level the scores.

The try was converted securing the win and completing a memorable comeback for Hurricanes Poua over a Matatū side who had previously not been defeated this year.

Before Saturday’s match, members of the Matatū side also made appearances at activities around Timaru on Thursday, such as an under-13 girls rugby tournament held at Aorangi Stadium and the Matariki Night Market.

Matatū and former South Canterbury and Mackenzie player Sophie Kerr with some of the young girls currently playing for Mackenzie.

One such player was South Canterbury’s own Sophie Kerr, who made her debut for Matatū last month.

Kerr said it was a real pleasure and an honour to have been able to attend the under-13 girls tournament.

"I’ve had lots of support over the years from players, so it’s really great to be able to give back and help the next generation coming through."

It had been awesome being part of the Matatū environment so far, she said.

"It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of, so seeing it come to life has been really cool. Getting to train and play alongside Black Ferns and Matatū players has also been super cool.

Matatū player Lucy Jenkins signs an autograph for a young fan.

"Everyone’s been so welcoming and helpful in developing me as a player."

It was exciting to have had the opportunity to play for the side at Fraser Park, she said.

"It’s really cool to be playing back here, I’ve played a lot of games here throughout my career. From playing for Mackenzie, Geraldine, Roncalli [College] and then for South Canterbury.

"It’s amazing to be back wearing the Matatū jersey this time while playing in front of lots of friends and family."

Matatū, who have already secured their spot in the competition’s grand final on July 25, will play Blues Women in their final round game at Ngā Puna Wai on Saturday.

By Connor Haley