A revamped three-tiered fountain, with coloured lights, is now lighting up the night at Lake Hood, and it’s all 3D printed.

It was project of intrigue by lake residents Neil Brownridge, Kevin Schicker, and Slab Sinton who secured funding from Hinds and District Lions Club.

Brownridge said all the different components were designed and printed by Schicker.

"Basically the whole thing has been printed out of a 3D printer and there can’t be too many of them in the world,” he said.

Schicker, a design engineer in Auckland before moving to Lake Hood, said over a four month period, he started with version one and after version eight or nine, and a little help from AI, he’d nailed it.

Over the summer, he successfully 3D printed fountain heads for Brownridge’s home fountain, and looking for a new project the trio opted for the fountain next to the Lake House Restaurant.

The fountain, designed and 3D printed by Kevin Schicker, makes for a colourful addition to Lake Hood. Photo: Supplied

"We could see it needed a bit of a refurbishment, so we got the ok from developer David West, and started work,” Brownridge said.

The project stepped up a level when Winter Wonderland Ball organiser Christine Taylor suggested a three tiered fountain would look great.

Brownridge said they weren’t quite sure how to make that but decided to give it a go.

“We were just boys tinkering and having a lot of fun,” he said.

There was concern over UV sunlight causing issues, but Brownridge said his fountain lasted through the summer with no issues.

The trio were pleased to have created something to add to the lake’s community spirit and had their next project lined up, although Brownridge said it was still to be confirmed.