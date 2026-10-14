The Mid Canterbury Hammers are looking for back-to-back wins in the Bunnings Warehouse Heartland Championship Meads Cup final this Saturday.

Defending their Meads Cup title, they play King Country in Ashburton.

Mid Canterbury earned themselves a top of the table spot, and another home final, after a convincing 37-28 semi final win over Thames Valley at the Ashburton showgrounds on Saturday.

Head coach Matt Winter said his team kept “fronting up” during the game.

"The kept attacking and hitting hard. The win was well deserved.”

Captain Declan McCormack said playing another cup final at home was a great boost for the team.

“That doesn’t happen very often,” he said.

McCormack said the home crowd will be a definite advantage and he wanted to thank their enthusiastic supporters.

“They were quite loud at times last week, we could hear them on the field.”

Winter said he did not see a need to make any changes to the team ahead of Saturdays final, but acknowledged playing in a final presented different challenges.

"The occasion brings with an element of emotion and nerves,” he said.

Winter said there is nothing like grassroots rugby and it is a “privilege to be a part of it”.