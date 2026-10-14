Sixteen-year-old Briar Prendergast didn’t expect to pass her first audition with the Highland Dance Company of New Zealand, but much to her delight, she made the cut.

Now she is preparing for next year’s international tattoo in Virginia, United States.

Briar has been a late comer to dancing and stared six years ago.

Her dance teacher Julie Hawkes in Christchurch, who is a choreographer and director of the company, encouraged her to try out.

"Julie said to me to go and do it (the audition) for the experience but don’t expect to get in, especially as this is your first audition, just try,” Briar said.

Briar Prendergast performing a highland dance. Photo: Supplied

The auditions took place after nationals.

Dances performed two core dances and two learnt ones.

This year, nine new dancers were selected, more than normal, to join those who were already part of the company.

"Once you get selected you remain part of the company for as long as you want,” Briar said.

Since the audition, Briar has already debuted with the company who performed two routines during the national solo seal exams in Dunedin.

Briar practices in Ashburton with Sarah Gluyas and travels to Christchurch weekly for practices with Hawkes.

There are 32 dancers in the company and all are hard work at practising and fundraising in preparation for attending the 2027 Virginia International Tattoo.

"I am excited to be heading to the tattoo,” Briar said.

The first week of the company’s time in the United States will be spent in dress rehearsal before four days of performances.

Dancers will be joined by performers from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Türkiye and the States.

“After the tattoo I am looking forward to visiting Disney World in Florida,” Briar said.

Sixteen-year-old Briar Prendergast of Ashburton is a member of the Highland Dance Company of New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

There are opportunity with the company to dance around the country as well as other international experiences.

As a child Briar enjoyed watching the dancing at A&P shows.

Most dancers start at age four to five, but Briar didn’t start until she was nearly 11.

"I now have a real passion for dancing and like the community feel that dancing has,” Briar said.

Her favourite dances are the Reel of Tullich and the Irish Horn Pipe.

"I like the opportunities that dancing gives, the opportunities to travel around New Zealand and the World. It’s also good as you can dance when you are older,” Briar said.

In retirement from dancing, there are opportunities to teach and judge.

The Highland Dance Company of New Zealand began in late 2010, from discussions with members of The Academy of Highland & National Dancing’s Executive and Technical Committees.

They wanted to create opportunities for senior dancers throughout New Zealand, in a non–competitive environment, with innovative and inspiring choreography, for the purpose of promoting Highland Dancing in New Zealand and overseas.



