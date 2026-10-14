Barrie Coleman is attempting to play every golf course in New Zealand as a unique fundraiser and awareness campaign for mental health.

And on Sunday, he will be at the Fecho Links Golf Course, Lake Hood at noon and is keen for people to join him.

There are a limited number of places left for game of active recreation, not competitive golf.

The Fecho course will be his 395th golf course out of 414 courses.

Money raised from the game will go to I am Hope, a charity close to Barrie’s heart after he lost his wife Megan four years ago. She was 49.

For many years, Megan had battled with her mental health and her death spurred Barrie and a group of friends to action to raise funds and bring much-needed awareness to others suffering too.

Anyone who wants to join Barrie on Sunday, can register by text or phone to Heather via 027 439 9396.

Meanwhile, I am Hope is calling on Kiwis to step up for its annual event, Gumboot Friday on November 6. The organisation funds counselling sessions for young people age five to 25.

They want schools, businesses, workplaces, community groups, families and individuals to get involved and raise money and give hope to young Kiwis.

Since 2019, more than 170,000 free counselling sessions for youth have been funded by I am Hope.