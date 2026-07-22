NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is seeking community feedback on proposed changes to the speed limit in front of Hakatere Marae, State Highway 1, Fairton.

It is one of three short sections of state highway in Canterbury flagged as an area of concern by its community regarding safety and access.

Hakatere Marae co-ordinator Tania Reuben said it was a pleasing prospect for those at the marae.

The proposed changes would see Variable Speed Limits (VSLs) use electronic signs to temporarily reduce the speed limit from 100km/h to 60km/h when vehicles are entering or leaving the state highway.

The signs would be activated as needed, helping to improve safety without creating unnecessary delays.

“We contacted Waka Kotahi over concerns we had about the traffic speed (100km/h) outside our marae and our turning bay into our marae as people always parked there,” Reuben said.

NZTA met with members of the marae and, following the meeting, received signs for the north and south of the marae to assist manuhiri (visitors) or during a civil defence emergency; and yellow no parking lines were painted on the roadside to make it easier for people as they entered off the highway.

"We have had amazing feedback from people saying how much safer pulling off the road is now with cars going 100km behind you,” Reuben said.

“We also asked if we could get the speed limit reduced outside our gates when tangihanga (funeral rites) or major community events are happening at the marae so people could leave safely.”

Marae chair Michelle Brett said they had asked for the proposal so would also be providing feedback.

The other two sites in Canterbury included in the proposed changes out for consultation were State Highway 8 Aoraki/Mt Cook Intersection Speed Zone (ISZ) around 400m either side of the State Highway 80 intersection; and State Highway 1 Glenavy south proposed reduction from 100km/h to 80km/h for around 3km.

Feedback closes at 5pm on August 25.

For more information or to submit feedback go to nzta.govt.nz/targeted-speed-limit-reviews-central-and-lower-south-island