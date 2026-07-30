When Courtney Sneesby started her initial cancer treatment last year, she had a goal.

She wanted to give back to the organisation that had supported her and her family through some of the hardest moments of her journey — the North Canterbury Cancer Society.

Her plan was simple, to get back on her feet, complete a half marathon, and raise money to say thank you.

But cancer journeys do not always go to plan.

While Courtney continues her cancer journey, her friends and fellow gym instructor colleagues from the North Canterbury Sports and Recreation Trust decided they could help bring that goal to life in another way.

From that idea, The Big Spin was created. The 24-hour indoor cycling event will bring people together to support the North Canterbury Cancer Society.

The event will see teams keep the bikes pedals turning from 3pm on Saturday, August 8, until 3pm on Sunday, August 9, with riders taking turns throughout the 24-hour relay.

There will be traditional Les Mills RPM tracks and a mix of different themes and moves throughout the 24-hour period.

For Courtney, the support she has received from the Cancer Society has meant more than just practical help.

“I can’t begin to say how much the Cancer Society has helped me and my family,” Courtney said.

“When my cancer navigator, Anna, first came to meet me, she arrived with cupcakes and made me feel like we weren’t on our own.”

That sense of connection has continued throughout Courtney’s treatment.

Cancer Society volunteers have driven her to appointments, waited while she received treatment, and brought kindness and conversation during what can often be an isolating time.

“Some of the people who have driven me are cancer survivors themselves. Many are retired and give so willingly of their time. It’s not just the rides, it’s the chats, the listening, and knowing there are people there who understand.”

Courtney said the support has extended beyond herself and has wrapped around her partner, Matt, and their family.

“Cancer can be a lonely journey, and you would never wish it on anyone, but the love and support that has surrounded Matt, Lucy, Annabelle and I has been amazing.”

The Big Spin is being organised by a committee of RPM instructors and regular riders from the North Canterbury Sports and Recreation Trust, all of whom are friends of Courtney and wanted to find a way to support her goal.

Organiser Philippa Johnson-Alatalo says they have been amazed at the support so far.

“What started as a way to support Courtney has turned into a real community effort.

"People have given their time, resources, and energy so generously, and that’s what has made this event what it is.

“We set a goal of raising $10,000 and we thought that was quite a lofty goal, but at two weeks out from the event we had raised more than $18,000 and we just want to keep going and raise as much as we can.”

For Courtney, RPM has always been a big part of her life. While her treatment has meant she has had to step back from the gym, the support from the RPM community has remained strong.

“Those first six months after my diagnosis I wasn’t at my best or strongest, but people still came to my classes and supported me. I will get back to it. At the moment my body is exhausted but being part of this event means so much.”