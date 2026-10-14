The resurgence of interest in the Home and Crafts sections of the 153rd Northern A&P show has seen the biggest number of entries - over 800, tabled already for this years annual show.

Organisers Christine Ashworth, Judith Ashworth and Shirley Morris have been hard at work behind the scenes co-ordinating the huge number of entries across a wide variety of classes.

“This year we are trialling some new classes to move into a more modern age,” Shirley says.

“We took a close look at schedules from past shows and took out classes that weren’t supported and brought in newer more modern focussed ones to see how they fared,” Shirley says.

“This year we have been greatly helped by a team of young women - Becks, Georgie, Jess and Monique - who undertook the mammoth task of visiting every school in the district to enthuse and excite the children there to enter the many different classes.

“This has resulted in a huge number of entries from schools who are now competing for shields based on the combined points score from the number of entries received from individual schools.

“One of new sections in the schedule is a scarecrow competition which has become a popular entry from many schools and pre-schools.

“It’s been marvellous what these women have achieved as they also visited businesses in Rangiora and encouraged them to take part in a window display competition.”

Shirley says due to the economy there has been a rise in the numbers of families returning to preserving and vegetable garden growing.

Crafts galore . . . A marked increase in entry numbers in the Home and Crafts schedule at this years Northern A&P Show . Photo: John Cosgrove

“We have seen a marked increase in entries covering preserves, cooking, baking and vegetable growing, plus all the home craft skills such as knitting, sewing, hand spinning, needlework, woodworking, model making, cut flowers and photography.

“More people are producing more in their vegetable gardens and flower beds as things get tighter in the economy, which is great for us as the varieties offered for the competitions are wonderful”

She says there has also been an increase in interest in mural painting.

“We do however ask people to be patient on show day as our judges will be hard at work trying to look at all the entries. This means the doors of the Pavilion that are closed at 9am on show day, will only be opened once all the sections are judges have finished their huge task.

“We would be lost without these kind people giving up their time to judge the entries so we ask that people have a bit of patience and please wait for them to finish before we can open the doors and let you all in to marvel at what’s on display.”