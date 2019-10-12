Marie Black has been elected as the mayor of Hurunui.

Marie Black becomes the Hurunui District Council's first women to hold the office of Mayor.

She won the Mayoral contest by more than 2000 votes from her nearest opposition, Julia McLean, after preliminary election results for the district were announced earlier today.

Mrs Black, who has been the deputy mayor for six years of her nine year tenure on the district council, says she is ``humbled and proud'' to have been elected to the top job.

"I am feeling very excited to be given this great opportunity to carry on the good work our council does.

"I have spoken to all the elected councillors and they are excited about the opportunity to work as a team, work to their strengths and bring the community along on the journey,'' says Mrs Black.

"I am delighted the result has been so resounding from a community perspective.

"I am also really happy that the community saw the work that Winton (retiring Mayor Winton Dalley) has done and how I have supported him in that role,'' she says.

Mrs Black says she will build on all the good work her predecessor has done and knows he is not far away if she needs any advice.

"I know his phone number off by heart.'' Mr Dalley stepped down from the top job after nine years in the Mayoral role.

Mrs Black campaigned on having ``real experience and local passion'', backed up, she said by serving nine years as a councillor in the Amuri-Hurunui ward.

She and her husband Dave were celebrating on Saturday with a gathering of friends and family at their home, and the team that had been so supportive during the campaign.

"And of course the retiring Mayor,'' says Mrs Black.

The voter turnout in the Hurunui District Council election was 55.05 percent, being 4739 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes. This was well up on 2016 when the voter turnout was 41.15 percent.

Mayoralty: Marie Black, 3082 (elected); Julia McLean 1045, Peggy Burrows 531.

West Ward (four vacancies): Nicky Anderson 1237, Jason Flectcher 1006, Ross Barnes 968, Lynda Murchison 938 (elected); Margaret Walker 505.

East ward (two vacancies): Vincent Daly 719, Fiona Harris 534 (elected); Stephen Carr 246, Toka Te Taua 240.

South ward: Robbie Bruerton 1398, Geoff Shier 1218, Michael Ward 1172, Pauline White 840 (Elected); John Bond 811.

Hanmer Springs Commnity Baord (five vacancies): Chris Hughey 328, Mary Holloway 295, Graham Frith 270, Shane Adcock 260, Alice Stielow 232. (Jason Fletcher (withdrawn due to election to council, 295).