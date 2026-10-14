The very successful Kids Zone at the Northern A&P Show on October 24 will again be available for families to use during the day.

Northern A&P Association committee member Georgie Woods says this and the new farmyard display are part of a wider drive to attract younger visitors to the 153rd annual show.

“Last year’s kids’ zone was very popular with parents and families, especially as it was next to the bar down by the old secretary’s office.

“This year we have added an interactive farmyard attraction for children further along next to Tom’s shed in the southwest corner of the display area alongside the shearing sheds and cattle areas.

“We will have on hand a wide variety of animals alongside the usual lambs and calves, plus lots of fun games and family activities.

She says all the activities in the two areas and the catering have been made possible by a wonderful team of young women including Rebecca, Monique and Jess, who have worked with her to make it all happen.

“We are trying so many new ideas this year, and Becks has created a wonderful sensory experience for the younger children in the kids zone.

“It has been cool to see what ideas they have all brought to the show this year as young people are the future of the show.”

The youngest visitors to the Rangiora A&P Show will have a “pop up living room” just for them, that they can visit with their families. It will be located in the ‘Kid’s Zone’.

Committee members worked with Dr. Miriam McCaleb to create a quiet retreat space for babies and their whānau. There will be a comfortable place to sit and feed, to get a break from the weather, and to read a story to an older sibling.

Georgie says people should watch out for the Agri display being held in the main area after the grand parade, as a wide selection of agricultural machinery will be on display.

“There is so much to see and do at this year’s Northern A&P Show. I have been coming to the show since I was a little girl and love the vibe and the fun here.”

For families . . . Lots to do at the Northern A&P Show this Labour Weekend.Photo: John Cosgrove

Georgie Woods, an environmental advisor at Waimakariri Irrigation Limited, was conferred the 2026 Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Rural Ambassador title earlier this year.

This prestigious role is designed to identify and support future leaders within the agricultural community.

Georgie's nomination was made by the Northern A & P Show Committee, and she was selected to compete in the national competition against nominees from Northern, Mid-Northern, Central and Southern districts.