The long-anticipated Pegasus Community Centre opened its doors to the public last Saturday afternoon with many community residents popping in for a look.

Waimakariri District Councillor and Woodend/Sefton Community Board member Brent Cairns helped man the centre during the open day and said people were overwhelmed as to how the simple design had taken advantage of the views to the lake and how much thought had gone into using technology to make the facility very user-friendly.

“Many others commented that it would make a great wedding venue.

“This is going to be a very popular asset for our community,” he said.

Established users of the previous temporary centre were given a health and safety briefing prior to the doors opening and were later shown many of the new features of the $4.5m centre.

The project was five years in the making and was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget.

Wonderful view. . . The views of Pegasus Lake from the windows of the biggest hall at the new Pegasus Community Centre piqued the interest to all who visited the centre on Saturday after the doors were officially opened to the public. Photo: John Cosgrove

The ribbon was officially cut the day before by Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon at a formal opening and blessing event held on site at 68 Pegasus Main Street.

Mayor Dan Gordon says, from the beginning, the new Pegasus Community Centre has been a community-led project.

Renowned Ignite Architects was awarded the design contract for the centre and, alongside South Island-owned and operated firm Amalgamated Builders, delivered the 400m2 multi-use, dynamic venue and associated car parking and landscaping.

The Pegasus Community Centre boasts a main function room that can be partitioned into two sections with capacity for 66 and 110 seats respectively or combined into one large function space.

The entry opens into a spacious reception area complete with a book cave. To the right, an open-plan kitchen opens to the foyer area and a small meeting room, as well as a formal boardroom with a kitchenette.

It's new . . . The new community library at the new Pegasus Community Centre which was officially opened to the public last Saturday. Photo: John Cosgrove

The building is completed with toilet facilities and a 32-car parking lot adjacent to the centre, ensuring easy accessibility, including 2 accessible parking spaces and ten cycle parks.