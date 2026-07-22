Rangiora local Will Paterson is a national enduro champion.

Will finished top of the table in both the North and South Island Enduro championships this season, before completing the trifecta to take out the Junior under-17 national title.

At just 15 years, it establishes Will as one of New Zealand's most talented young enduro riders.

Enduro is one of the toughest forms of off-road motorcycle racing, testing riders over long days and challenging terrain.

Competitors must navigate multiple timed special tests through forests, farmland, steep hill climbs, river crossings, technical single tracks, and rugged back country trails.

Success requires not only speed but also endurance, consistency, bike management, and the ability to stay focused under pressure for hours at a time.

Throughout the season, Will demonstrated all of these qualities.

Travelling throughout New Zealand to compete, he consistently delivered outstanding performances against New Zealand's best junior riders.

He overcame difficult conditions, mechanical challenges, and the physical demands of the sport while keeping his championship aspirations firmly on track.

Winning the New Zealand National Enduro Championship is a major achievement in itself, but to also claim both the North Island and South Island Championship titles in the same season is a remarkable accomplishment.

The championship trifecta reflects the hard work, commitment, and determination that Will has shown both on and off the bike.

At just 15 years of age, Will has established himself as one of New Zealand's most talented young enduro riders.