The Carter Group has been revealed as the developer behind another major subdivision in Selwyn.

Carter Group has lodged a referral application under the Fast-track Approvals Act for the proposed James Gammack Residential Development on the southern side of Rolleston, which would see more than 3000 new homes built between Selwyn and Ellesmere Junction Rds.

Selwyn Times first reported the bid which could break Rolleston’s long held southern boundary last week.

The proposal could substantially increase the funding available to Christchurch City Libraries and university students through the James Gammack Charitable Trust, which was established more than 130 years ago.

If the development proceeds, the trust will sell the land to Carter Group and reinvest the proceeds in replacement farmland.

A spokesperson for the trust said its rural land holdings would be considerably increased, which would enable it to substantially lift its annual distribution to Lincoln and Canterbury University Scholarships and the Christchurch City Libraries.

James Gammack was a Canterbury farmer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. A trust spokesperson said the development proposal reflected the practical approach he took throughout his life.

The trust land was protected from sale through a trust agreement, but in 2021 a High Court ruling allowed the trustees to sell the land and purchase other agricultural land as Rolleston expanded.

"James built up his farming interests by buying and improving land, then used the wealth he created to support education and access to knowledge,” the spokesperson said.

"This proposal would allow it to maintain its connection with farming while delivering considerably more for its beneficiaries.

“The trust is not moving away from agriculture. Any sale proceeds must be used to purchase replacement farmland.”

The trust owns five farming blocks around Springston. Two are involved in the proposed development, with most of its existing farmland being retained.

The spokesperson said the land was still being farmed but was among the trust's less productive holdings.

"Its value for residential development is now significantly greater than its value based solely on farming, particularly as it forms the logical extension of Rolleston.”

The land is not a highly productive area protected from development.

Carter Group director Tim Carter said the proposal would help meet the region’s need for more housing through "a carefully planned extension of Rolleston", supported by essential community infrastructure, including a much needed new secondary school, two primary schools, parks and open spaces.

"What makes it particularly significant is that the benefits would reach well beyond the development. As well as providing homes for thousands of families, it would increase the long-term contribution the James Gammack Charitable Trust makes to libraries and education," he said.

The proposal also provides for 10ha to be set aside for a future world-class multi-sport centre, which would become the long-term elite training and athlete development base for the proposed Southern Orcas NRL franchise if it secures an NRL licence.

The facility is proposed to be owned or controlled through a not-for-profit structure and shared by a range of high-performance sporting organisations, academy programmes, education partners and specialist service providers, with the Southern Orcas operating as a major anchor tenant.

The South Island has long been seeking an NRL side, with Warriors matches held in Christchurch regularly selling out.

The Orcas are one of two proposed South Island bids to join the NRL, with the other an as-yet unnamed team led by former Kiwis coach Frank Endacott.

A map of Fast track Referrals Applications applications around Selwyn and Halswell. Image: Supplied

Southern Orcas chairman Sir Graham Lowe said the vision was for a world-class regional high-performance asset, rather than a facility serving one team.

“The Southern Orcas and all of our stakeholders are working to secure the NRL’s 20th licence for Christchurch and the South Island. If successful, this facility would be central to our long-term high-performance programme, but the Centre of Excellence vision is much broader than one team or one code,” he said.

“We want to create a world-class multi-sport Centre of Excellence, supporting high-performance training, sports science, medical and rehabilitation services, athlete development programmes, indoor training and specialist performance support.

“It would give talented young athletes across Canterbury and the South Island access to facilities and expertise that are not currently available at this scale, while attracting professional teams, elite sporting programmes, visiting athletes and specialist talent to the region.

“The Southern Orcas would be proud to be an anchor tenant, but the larger objective is to create a shared high-performance asset that helps grow elite sport, employment, investment, athlete pathways and regional capability for decades.”

Carter said the combination of housing, education, community infrastructure and elite sport makes the proposal unique.

“James Gammack used the success he achieved from farming to benefit others. This proposal would continue that practical tradition by helping meet the housing, education and infrastructure needs of one of Canterbury’s fastest-growing areas, while also creating the opportunity for a major new high-performance sporting asset for the region.”

Referral under the Fast-track Approvals Act would not constitute approval of the development. The proposal would still be subject to the full statutory assessment process before any final decision is made.