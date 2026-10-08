An independent theatre company has celebrated a decade of treading the boards in Timaru.

Aidan Theatre was established in 2016 and since then has presented more than 30 productions in Timaru ranging from Shakespeare classics to Christmas pantomimes.

Founder Kimble Henderson said she established Aidan Theatre as a way to bring her learnings from completing her Master’s degree in Theatre Arts at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School in Wellington.

“Having discovered the process of working, I wanted to keep doing it, keep testing it and keep growing it here in Timaru.

“Also knowing here in Timaru that there are a lot of talented people around. Everybody has got to start somewhere.”

The cast of Aidan Theatre's debut production of Pride and Prejudice. Photo: Supplied

The theatre originally was based at 28 Latter St and debuted with a production of Pride and Prejudice in September 2016.

The theatre now has its rehearsal rooms at Beswick St and often hosts its productions at the Scottish Hall on Barnard St with the latest production being another Jane Austen adaptation in the form of Sense and Sensibility.

Mrs Henderson was proud to have kept the theatre running for the past decades especially when Covid-19 hit.

“I thought that was us done but thanks to an amazing landlord who understands the arts and how its either a feast or a famine we were able to push through.

“We’ve had lots of ups and downs but I don’t think the thought of not doing it has ever entered my head. It still hasn’t.”

Aidan Theatre's first Summer Shakespeare production of Romeo and Juliet at the Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden. Photo: Supplied

She said there had been many highlights over the years.

“I’ve been going through photos and it has been great just seeing the amount of people who’ve come through our doors and have gone on to do other things.

“Hamlet’s a highlight, which we did on a teeny stage at the museum [in 2024]. We could only fit an audience of 50 and it was very intimate, I love intimate theatre.

“The responses we’ve had from doing Shakespeare and pantos over the years have been wonderful. One of the things about starting Aidan was to bring the performing arts more into people’s sights and to grow that.

“I still think we’ve got a long way to go, a lot of people still don’t see the point of the performing arts and what it brings and what it crosses over. I think it’ll be a never ending mission.”

Mrs Henderson said the 2027 calendar had been confirmed and the company would be looking to stage another edition of Fast and Furious Shakespeare in February, A Poirot Double Bill in May, Dracula: The Bloody Truth in October and A Christmas Carol in December.

She said she was very grateful for all the support Aidan Theatre had received over the years and encouraged anyone looking to get involved to get in touch.

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz