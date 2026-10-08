Another successful season for the Timaru Boys’ High School (TBHS) First XI hockey team has gone into the books.

The side played 41 games for the season, losing just five, picked up three major pieces of silverware and were named the Team of the Year once again at the South Canterbury Sports Awards.

The first piece of silverware came in August when the team won the Canterbury Secondary School Premier (CSSP) Competition for the third consecutive year.

In the final, TBHS went up against Christ’s College after trading wins earlier in the season.

The final was a nail-biter of an affair, with the score going from 2-0 in favour of Christ’s College to 3-2 in favour of TBHS.

With three minutes to go the score was locked at 3-3.

In the dying moments of the game, TBHS was awarded a penalty corner which was converted by Ajay Cladwell to secure the win.

The team then wrapped up the Hockey South Canterbury Men’s Division 1 competition the day after the CSSP final, defeating the Cambridge Penguins in a shootout after the scores were locked 1-1 at fulltime.

TBHS then went into the Rankin Cup in September as the defending champions.

After being placed in a tough pool, the side lost two critical matches, each by one goal, meaning they did not make the top 16 cut and dropped into the India Shield competition.

The team ultimately finished 21st out of 32 teams.

The season concluded late last month with the side claiming the iconic Walker Hall Shield.

The shield is awarded to the best club side from Mid Canterbury, North Otago and South Canterbury.

TBHS successfully retained the shield, defeating Tinwald 5-2 to finish the season on a high.

Coach Simon Cooper said he was pleased with the season’s accomplishments.

“This season was a fantastic effort from the lads, with strong performances, great growth and plenty of success on and off the pitch.

“Our success comes down to hard work, commitment and the strong team culture that the boys have built throughout the season.

“For 2027, we want to keep developing our players, compete at the highest level and continue building on the proud hockey tradition at Timaru Boys’ High School.”

Club president Vickie Elliotte said success of the team was very much grounded in the development and progression of their younger players.

“This year, we had five youth grade teams and sent an U15 team to the Tanner Cup in Hamilton in July, where they competed against U15 teams from around the country and finished seventh.

“These opportunities give our younger players valuable experience playing against strong opposition and help prepare them for the next level of competition.”

She said that pathway was translating into the school’s senior teams.

“Our 2nd XI had a fantastic season, with many of our younger players progressing through the club and taking on greater responsibility.

“In their second year travelling to Christchurch to compete in the Friday night Canterbury Secondary Schools League, they finished third overall and were the top-ranked 2nd XI team.

“They then went on to compete in the Galletly Cup in Rotorua, the national secondary schools 2nd XI competition, where they finished fifth overall and were the highest-placed South Island 2nd XI team.

“We are working hard to develop a pathway where younger players can develop, gain experience, step up into higher grades and ultimately contribute to our senior teams.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz