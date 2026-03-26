Rangitata MP James Meager

Rangitata MP James Meager has welcomed new investment through the government’s Rural Wellbeing Fund, which will support a range of initiatives benefiting rural communities across the electorate.

Mr Meager said the funding will strengthen access to practical support for those living and working in rural areas.

‘‘Farming and rural life can be incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with unique pressures. It’s important people can access support when they need it,’’ Mr Meager said.

The Rural Wellbeing Fund is supporting two Canterbury-based organisations to expand and deliver their services.

Whatever with Wiggy Charitable Trust has secured $740,000 to expand its ‘‘Stronger Together and MATES’’ programme, delivering grassroots mental health support, events, training, and suicide prevention initiatives tailored for farmers.

The Aoraki Multicultural Council T/A Multicultural Aoraki has received $12,000 to deliver a new Rural Outreach Connection service, providing home visits and support for migrant workers and families living in isolated rural communities.

In addition, Farmstrong Charitable Trust, of which Canterbury, Crusaders and All Blacks rugby legend Sam Whitelock is the ambassador, will receive $399,250. This will help fund its nationwide rural wellbeing programme to help farmers and growers live well to farm well.

Mr Meager said these grassroots organisations understood the realities of rural life.

‘‘By backing them, we’re making sure support is practical, accessible, and grounded within the communities it serves.’’

Nationwide programmes funded through the initiative include Surfing for Farmers, FirstMate, Young Farmers, Live Well, Shear Well, Blueprint NZ’s Weathering the Storm, The Whanau Ora Community Clinic and Ara Taiohi, which will also benefit people across the Rangitata electorate.

Rural men across the South Island will also benefit from a $48,400 grant to OTS Limited, to expand its Grow Us Well wellbeing workshops.

‘‘Together, these initiatives mean more opportunities for people to connect, access support, and take time out from the pressures of rural life.

‘‘I’m pleased to see targeted investment going into our rural communities.’’