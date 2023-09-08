South Dunedin denture clinic has been operating in Dunedin for more than 40 years, offering a high-quality, reliable service. Clinical dental technician Frank, two dental technicians Connor and Dave, and practise manager Gemma work together to ensure each patients’ unique needs are understood and met.

They listen to their clients, understanding what their unique needs are in order to give them the perfect smile, and functional dentures.

When it comes to dentures, there is nothing they cannot do. They offer everything from full and partial dentures from conventional acrylic to metal-framed to flexible dentures; implant overdentures; mouth guards; teeth whitening trays. They also do same-day repairs and relines for dentures.

All dentures are made on site in the laboratory by clinical dental technician Frank and dental technicians Connor and Dave.

They know how life-changing a new set of dentures can be, and love seeing patients satisfied with the results. Consultations with Frank are free, as he gets to know patient and creates a treatment plan for them at an affordable cost. They also deal with insurance claims, Work and Income and accept Q Card for 24-months interest-free.

After care appointments are also free of charge. If patients are having trouble with their new dentures, they are welcome to revisit the laboratory to get them adjusted or polished.

The laboratory is open from 8.30am until 5pm weekdays, with flexible appointment times at the weekends. The location in King Edward St makes it easy to find, and it’s close to the centre of Dunedin and surrounding suburbs. The denture clinic has plenty of parking, including a mobility space, and off-street parking. If you need a new set of dentures or are having trouble with your current pair, contact the friendly and reliable team at South Dunedin Dental Laboratory