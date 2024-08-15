Transporting our community to health-related appointments

The Hato Hone St John Health Shuttle is a free community service that transports people to essential medical and health-related appointments, and then brings them home again.

Reasons to use the service include doctor’s visits, dental appointments, specialist appointments, hospital stays and any other types of health appointments in the Invercargill area and through to Dunedin.

Hato Hone St John Southland Community Engagement Co-ordinator Tracy Kilkelly says "The need continues to increase for both the Inner City and Dunedin service, with many days at capacity, therefore, it is important to please book your seat as soon as you get your appointment, no matter how far out."

Hato Hone St John continues to be in need of volunteers for both the inner-city and Invercargill/Dunedin shuttles and have several roles available.

‘‘If people wish to volunteer as a driver and their application is successful, then we have a full training programme for them,’’ Tracy says.

Hato Hone St John is playing an increasing role in meeting the broader health needs of New Zealand communities.

‘‘We are aware that for various reasons some people struggle to make medical appointments and Hato Hone St John is delighted to provide ahealth shuttle service for these people,’’ she says.

Hato Hone St John is a charitable organisation and like many of Hato Hone St John’s community initiatives, the Health Shuttle service is operated by volunteers and is free-of-charge; however, there is a suggested donation ranging from $5 to $40 depending on your required travel.

For more information please visit, Hato Hone St John, info@stjohn.org.nz