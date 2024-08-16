You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Corvette Nationals 2024
Highlights from the Dunedin Corvette Nationals 2024
Dunedin hosted a spectacular procession of American automobiles over the weekend, as engines roared around the city as part of this year's National Corvette Convention.
Over a hundred Chevrolet Corvettes - representing different eras - gathered in Sunnyvale on Sunday morning, for a journey through some of the city's scenic routes.
The convoy covered more than a hundred kilometres around greater Dunedin, showcasing the timeless beauty of Chevy cars.
Vehicle owner Trevor Paramenter said it was a very enjoyable drive.
"We had a great run out through the countryside today. It was beautiful out to Brighton and very enjoyable," he said.
Mr Paramenter is also the proud owner of a classic 1959 C1 Chevy Corvette, and was delighted to take home several awards over the weekend, a fitting reward for keeping his beloved vehicle in top condition.
The National Corvette Convention is aimed at celebrating the iconic automobiles, as well as fostering connections among enthusiasts, making it a memorable and social weekend.