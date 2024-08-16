Dunedin Corvette Nationals 2024

Highlights from the Dunedin Corvette Nationals 2024

Dunedin hosted a spectacular procession of American automobiles over the weekend, as engines roared around the city as part of this year's National Corvette Convention.

Over a hundred Chevrolet Corvettes - representing different eras - gathered in Sunnyvale on Sunday morning, for a journey through some of the city's scenic routes.

The convoy covered more than a hundred kilometres around greater Dunedin, showcasing the timeless beauty of Chevy cars.

Vehicle owner Trevor Paramenter said it was a very enjoyable drive.

"We had a great run out through the countryside today. It was beautiful out to Brighton and very enjoyable," he said.

Mr Paramenter is also the proud owner of a classic 1959 C1 Chevy Corvette, and was delighted to take home several awards over the weekend, a fitting reward for keeping his beloved vehicle in top condition.

The National Corvette Convention is aimed at celebrating the iconic automobiles, as well as fostering connections among enthusiasts, making it a memorable and social weekend.