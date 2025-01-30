ODT Odds On: January 30, 2025

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ODT Odds On, brought to you by Dunedin's best sports bar The Baaa, is back after a hugely successful plunge last weekend.
Our thoroughbred bet of the week, Airpark Flyer, crushed them at Riccarton, paying $5.50. Then Harty's wildcard multi at the Karaka millions came in paying $22.
We won't talk about the harness and sports multi, but suffice it to say our sports tipster is gone if he doesn't produce this weekend.
- Paul Dwyer