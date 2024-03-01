27 Chain Hills - The best of both worlds

Chain Hills - 27 Chain Hills Road

Deadline sale 2pm on 28th Feb 2024 (unless sold prior).

With sweeping views across the Taieri Plains, this beautifully replenished home combines 1950s solidity with fresh tones and natural textures; prepare to fall in love.

Instantly adored, timeless elements and a captivating backdrop to match offer an idyllic welcome home as you enter this renovated family abode.

Interior features include:

Contemporary vibes and sweeping views in the open plan kitchen, dining, and living with seamless flow to a sizeable deck with glass balustrade.

A natural aesthetic in the new kitchen with quality appliances; the clean lines, textures, and extra built-in storage add next level indulgence.

Gorgeous herringbone flooring throughout the main living zones.

Three double bedrooms, two with that stunning outlook.• Timeless design in the renovated family bathroom, plus a separate toilet for added convenience.

A spacious sunroom with deck access; perfect for soaking in the warmth and that far-reaching landscape.

Substantial double glazing and insulation, heat pump, woodburner, heat transfer system, gas hot water and new switchboard; appreciated comfort and practicality.

Placed on a sizeable 1060sqm (+/-) section, the whole family will appreciate the ample outdoor living and surrounding landscape.

Exterior features include:

Easy care roughcast cladding and iron roof.

Established plantings and lawn space, plus full fencing, a henhouse and edible delights including plums trees, apples trees, feijoa, black currants, red currants, grapes and herbs a plenty.

A single garage.

Ample off-street parking.

Located within easy reach of Mosgiel & Fairfield amenities, schools, and public transport, the CBD is approximately 13km away.

A beautifully replenished property with timeless elements to instantly adore, your own slice of rural-feel paradise on the cusp of city-living; that Taieri Plains vista awaits your inspection…see you at the open home.

