Christmas Gift Guide - The Haircare Market

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Features Sponsored content 0 Comments Pure Goddess Trio Bag - Sacred Mask $76.00 Kerastase Nutritive Fondant Gift Pack $129.00 GHD Dreamland Gold Hair Straightener in Alluring Jade - Selection of GHD Christmas gifts sets available from $365 Eleven Australia Miracle Hair Treatment Bon Bon Gift Pack $19.00 Davines Minu Gift Pack -Absolutely divine Davines packs from $93 7 Albion Place, Central DunedinP: 03 477 7390E: hello@haircare.co.nzW: www.haircare.co.nz Related Stories Christmas Gift Guide - Design Withdrawals Christmas Gift Guide - Relics Christmas Gift Guide - Bezett Jewellery Christmas Gift Guide - Tranquility Beauty Therapy Clinic Christmas Gift Guide - Beauteholic Beauty Studio Christmas Gift Guide - Alex Campbell's menswear Chirstmas Gift Guide - Albany St Pharmacy Christmas Gift Guide - Young Reflections Dunedin Area Christmas Can & Food Drive Thursday Evening Audiology South Discover Otago's Charm: Local Jigsaw Collection Family Notice - WATT, Peter Walter More