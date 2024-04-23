Southland & South Otago Services - ANZAC Day 2024

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am.
GORE & DISTRICTS
Gore Dawn Parade Service 6:30am: Our 105th service will be held at the cenotaph following the parade of ex service personnel, Service Groups, Scouts, Guides etc., which is to assemble on the corner of Mersey and Main Streets at 6:30am and be led by the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band and official wreath bearers. Wreaths may be placed at this Service. Please register your names with the RSA before the day. Dress; Mufti and medals. Dawn service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page.
Balfour 10:00am: The parade departs from the Sports Ground gates at 9:50am for a Service at the Balfour Public Hall at 10:00am, followed by wreath laying at the new War Memorial.
Clinton 10:00am: At Clinton Community Centre followed by parade to Memorial.
Dipton 10:00am: A service is to be held in the Dipton Memorial Hall at 10:00am.
Dunrobin 12:00pm: Assemble at the monument for the 12pm service organised by the Moa Flat Rural Woman.
Edendale 8:00am: The public is invited to the Edendale ANZAC Day Service at the war memorial at 7:50am. Parade to assemble at the Rugby Pavillion at 7:45am.
Waimahaka Service 10:00am.
Seaward Downs Service: Wreath laying at 11:00am.
Menzies Ferry Service 2:00pm: Meet at the Menzies Ferry Memorial.
George Road 9:00am: Meet at the George Road War Memorial at 8:45am.
Heriot 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 7:00am for a dawn service.
Lumsden 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 6:50am for the dawn service at 7:00am.
Mataura 8:00am: Assemble at the Mataura Butcher shop in Bridge Street at 7:45am.
Mossburn 7:00am: Members of the public are asked to assemble at the Senior Citizens Rooms from 6:45am with the march to the memorial gates beginning at 7:00am.
Pukerau 9:30am: A service will be held at the Memorial Gates at 9:30am.
Riversdale 10:00am: The service will commence in the Community Centre at 10:00am. Following the Service, the parade will march to the Cenotaph for the wreath laying.
Tapanui 10:00am: The Service will be held at the Tapanui Community Centre.
Te Anau 11:00am: Special Dawn Service to be held at 7:00am at the Te Anau Club.
Tokanui 9:30am: An ANZAC Day Service will be held at 11:00am at the Tuturau War Memorial. Meet at hall prior to service.
Waikaia 10:00am: A service will be held at the Community Centre at 10:00am.
Waikaka 10:00am: The Waikaka ANZAC Committee invites members and the general public to participate in their ANZAC Day Service to be held at the Waikaka Centennial Hall at 10:00am. The scout flag raising ceremony will begin at 9:55am.
Waimumu/Te Tipua: An ANZAC Service will be held at the Waimumu - Te Tipua Hall at 10:00am.
Winton 7:00am: The Service will be held at the ANZAC Oval at 7:00am.
Wreath bearers are asked to report to the band rotunda at 6:50am.
Wyndham 9:00am: Assemble at the Town Square at 8:45am. Parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.
