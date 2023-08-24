Daffodil Day - Give today So No One Faces Cancer Alone!

Give today So No One Faces Cancer Alone!

Join us on Friday, 25 August, for the Cancer Society's Daffodil Day, a symbol of hope and support for all those impacted by cancer. Your support can make a real difference in the lives of individuals and families navigating their cancer journey.

With vibrant yellow daffodils as its symbol, Daffodil Day serves as a reminder that no one should face cancer alone – your support can make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families navigating their cancer journey.

Daffodil Day holds a special place in our community's hearts, allowing everyone to make a tangible impact in the lives of cancer patients and their families. With your generous donation, we can provide on-the-ground free support, safe transport to and from cancer treatment, accommodation for those travelling for treatment, and contribute to vital research for better cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Every day, 72 New Zealanders receive a life-changing cancer diagnosis, impacting their lives and loved ones. But on Daffodil Day, we unite as a community to stand strong against cancer, joined in our commitment to providing vital support and resources.

CEO Nicola Coom bunching daffodils with the Daffodil House residents.

As a symbol of hope, the daffodil reminds us that no one faces cancer alone. Your generosity and participation enable us to offer crucial support and resources, empowering those affected by this disease to navigate their journey with courage and resilience.

ANZ has been a proud sponsor of Daffodil Day since 1990, raising over $25 million for the Cancer Society. Their dedicated staff roll up their sleeves alongside the community, hosting fundraisers and events supporting those facing cancer.

Join us in making a difference by donating now at www.daffodilday.org.nz Together, we can bring brighter days to those battling cancer and ensure that the Cancer Society is there for individuals and their whānau so they don’t have to face cancer alone.

Daffodil House: A Beacon of Hope

The Cancer Society's Daffodil House stands as a symbol of hope and support for those facing the challenges of cancer. Nestled in the heart of the community, Daffodil House serves as a vital resource and a home away from home for cancer patients and their families.

Daffodil House is more than just a physical building; it is a refuge for individuals undergoing cancer treatment far from their homes. Daffodil House offers a comfortable and supportive environment during their stay for those who must travel long distances to Dunedin to access specialised cancer care. It is a haven where patients can find solace, camaraderie, and understanding from fellow cancer warriors and caring staff.

In a moment of TAB bet triumph, one of the residents at Daffodil House joyfully shouted 'Fish and Chips' after winning a FIFA match at the TAB! It's heartwarming to see the spirit of togetherness and support at Daffodil House.

Daffodil Day, the Cancer Society's largest annual fundraising event, is crucial in supporting the operations and maintenance of Daffodil House. The funds raised on this special day allow the Cancer Society to offer free accommodation and support at Daffodil House.

Daffodil House is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Cancer Society to stand alongside those impacted by cancer. On Daffodil Day, let us unite to support Daffodil House and all those battling cancer, spread hope, and foster a community that cares. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and bring a brighter tomorrow to those who most need it.

