DSO - ABBA Concert

This concert is not to be missed!

‘Waterloo”, “Mamma Mia”, “Dancing Queen”, “Thank You For The Music” - these are just some of ABBA’s greatest hits that the DSO will perform on 16 November in the Town Hall.

Since winning the Eurovision Contest 50 years ago, the world has ‘danced and jived’ to ABBA’s songs, and the songs live on in the “Mamma Mia” films too.

This is Dunedin’s chance to enjoy them performed live with the full force of symphonic backing by the DSO.

On show will be the extraordinary talents of some of Dunedin’s finest musicians: the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra, the amazing voices of Emily Kerr-Bell, Sophie Whibley, Arlie McCormick, Ben Hayward and Jarrod Shirtcliffe, and the multi-talented instrumentalists Andy Lynch, Michael Grant, and David Harrison.

At the helm will be the concert’s Music Director Christchurch-based Tom Rainey.

Now on Sale and available as follows:

Online: Through the DSO’s website www.dso.org.nz (Under What's On) or www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

In person: At the Regent Theatre

By Phone: Through Ticketmaster 0800 111 999