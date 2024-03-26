Dunedin's Latest Real Estate Gem: The Links on Dundonald

Are you in the market for a standout townhouse? These new-build, low-maintenance townhouses will be ideal for first home buyers looking to get on the property ladder or investors looking to elevate their property portfolio – from only $599,000.

The Links on Dundonald is located near Ocean Beach in Dunedin, this development comprises of two and three-bedroom homes and sits proud on the hill, overlooking Chisholm Links Golf Course and out to the Pacific Ocean.

These new-build homes will be move-in ready, featuring Fisher and Paykel appliances, heat pumps and stylish curtains and blinds. All colours and finishes have been selected by Interior designer Greg Booth of Otago Designs; buyers can expect a timeless colour scheme, frameless glass showers, brushed nickel tapware and stone kitchen benchtops.

These properties are designed with your lifestyle in mind – requiring minimal maintenance, with features including:

Stone kitchen benchtops

Large frameless glass showers

Fisher & Paykel appliances

Built in wardrobe joinery

Ocean and golf course views

North facing decks

Double glazed and fully insulated

Mitsubishi heat pumps

Brushed nickel tapware

Colour scheme selected by Otago Designs

Secure your new-build, affordable townhouse with just a 10% deposit. Contact TGC today to make it happen.

Show Home Open Sunday 6 April 2024 | 11am–12pm and Monday 7 April 5-6pm

Visit our show home at 74 St David St, Dunedin for your chance to find out more and get a feel for the size and quality of our townhouses – and a chance to speak direct with the developer.

With property prices on the rise nationwide, there's never been a better time to invest. Don't miss out on this opportunity with TGC Homes, known for their integrity and commitment to quality.

To find out more including floor plans: Visit THE LINKS | On Dundonald

or call George on + 64 27 246 9699 or email on george@tgc.nz.

Locally owned and operated, TGC Homes has a reputation of being one of the most honest and down-to-earth developers to work with. The Directors and their team are approachable and easy going. With an in-house team and project managers, they ensure meticulous craftsmanship throughout the design and build process.

“As Investors purchasing in Dunedin, TGC have made this process not only seamless but so good that we are in the process of having our second TGC investment property built.

The communication has been superb, both with Grand Vesta and the newest purchase. Whilst going through our due diligence in both cases, no question was too small to answer and responses have been extremely quick turnaround.

With the benefit of real good sort Kiwi business owners, who are really up on the play of getting the job done, with no hesitation we would recommend TGC. If only more townhouse builders worked like this!”

- Ruth Surrey

Learn more about TGC Homes

Or follow them on social for the latest news and updates on our townhouse developments in Dunedin

www.facebook.com/TGCHomesNZ

www.instagram.com/tgchomesnz/

www.linkedin.com/company/tgc-homes