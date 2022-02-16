Look after your wellbeing

It’s been a stressful time for our community and as COVID-19 gets closer to home for us all, it’s even more important to prioritise looking after ourselves and each other. You might be feeling a bit flat, fatigued, anxious, tearful, overwhelmed, or even relieved that it’s finally here. This is all completely normal.We all need a bit of extra support every now and again so if you, or someone you know, is struggling, there's a range of free help available.National helplines:

•Free call or text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor any time of the day or night (24/7).

•Youthline – 0800 376633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

•Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or text “help” to 4357 this 24/7 helpline with qualified counsellors and trained volunteers.

•PlunketLine - 0800 933 922. A free 24/7 parent helpline and advice service available to all families, whānau and caregivers. Calls are also free from mobile phones.

•What’s up? – 0800 942 8787. This is a nationwide, confidential counselling helpline for children and young people. Counsellors are available 365 days a year and it’s free to call, including from a mobile phone. Check out www.whatsup.org.nz

•Family Drug Support Aotearoa New Zealand www.fds.org.nz offers a nationwide 0800 337877 phone support service 9am-10pm, 7 days per week. The support line is staffed by trained volunteers.

•National Anxiety Helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) A free 24/7 help line with trained volunteers.

•Samaritans: 0800 726 666 a free 24/7 help line operated by volunteers to support those experiencing everything from loneliness to despair.



