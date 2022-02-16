Southern DHB supports Tonga outreach

Tonga Collection Outreach site in South Dunedin

The Southern DHB Dunedin Hospital community banded together to support their Tongan colleagues in early February, raising money and essential items following the devastating underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami in January.Southern DHB Health Care Assistant Kym Makanesi began fundraising efforts within the Dunedin Hospital after the natural disaster struck. “The drive was mainly to provide food supplies to the outer islands and for our families who have been highly effected,” says Kym. “We managed to collect over 35 banana boxes of canned goods, non-perishable and essential items. We also raised just over $1650.

“I am so grateful for the love we have been shown from our wonderful city of Dunedin and I am so thankful to be working for a supportive DHB,”

Southern DHB Registered Nurse Kym Makanesi.



