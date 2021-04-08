Making a healthier life a reality

Southern Weight loss & Laparoscopy is the Dunedin based surgical practice of Mr Mark Grant. We cover both Otago and Southland, and we specialise in both Bariatric and General surgery.



At Southern Weight loss & Laparoscopy we offer a variety of procedures including: Gastric bypass surgery and Sleeve gastrectomy. We will work closely with a Helen Gibbs, who is a talented dietician, to help empower you on your journey to better health and achieve your weight loss goals.

Bariatric or weight loss surgery has been shown to be the most effective treatment for obesity and its related medical conditions including:

• Type 2 Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• High cholesterol

• Obstructive sleep apnea

• Obesity related Infertility

Our Goal

"Is to improve the understanding and acceptance of the role that surgery plays in the treatment of obesity and its associated medical conditions. While at the same time helping people achieve their goal of a healthier and fuller life."

Mark is pleased to have started consulting at Suite 6, Marinoto Clinic, whilst operating at Mercy Hospital.

Southern Weight Loss & Laparoscopy

03 464 0970

www.southernweightloss.co.nz

SouthernWeightLossNZ